Mr. Robert Harold Boggan, 74, a resident of Milbrook, died Thursday, March 4, 2021. A graveside service was held Sunday, March 7, at 2:30 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery with Brother Danny Dean officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Visitation was from 1 -2 p.m. at Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home.

Mr. Boggan was preceded in death by his father, Sidney Lewis Bogan; mother, Idelia Till Boggan; sister, Myra L. Carter; and brother, Phillip Lewis Boggan.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Sandra Dianne Boggan; son, Robert Matthew Boggan (Melanie); and granddaughter, Emory Madison Boggan.

Pallbearers were Leroy Thomas, Chris Thomas, Neil Smith, Colin Sweeney, Daniel Ledbetter and Matt Ledbetter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Melanoma Research Foundation, P.O. Box 759329, Baltimore, MD 21275-9329, www.melanoma.org, Mt. Pleasant Cemetery Fund, 10202 McKenzie Grade Rd, Greenville, AL 36037 or to the charity of your own choice.

