Funeral Services were held for Mrs. Sallie Warren on Feb. 27, 2021 at 11 a.m. from Lomax Hannon. Burial followed in the Pine Flat Cemetery with Pastor Randy Tolliver officiating.

Mrs. Sallie Mae Warren was born on March 10, 1920 to the late Lizzie Mae Stevenson and Lemme Jim Finch.

She was met in holy matrimony to the late Mr. McDuffie Warren. She was preceded in death by two sons, Lonnie Warren and Grant Warren, nine grands, five great grands, a great-great grand and 12 siblings. She was the last of her siblings to be called home. Now she is reunited with her fishing sister Ethel Mae Riley.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories; son, Ronnie E. Warren (Jessie Lee), Forest Home, four daughters, Pearline Stewart of Forest Home, Dottie Z. Griffin, Annie L. Stewart, and Dorothy (Melvin) Blankenship all of Greenville; 26 grandchildren, 72 great grandchildren, 60 great great grandchildren, one great great great grandchild and other bonus grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friend Barbara will be remembered for being a great friend.

She loved a party, a dinner, a high school reunion or just a casual gathering. She was fun-loving and quick witted. She also enjoyed being with her extended family – her aunts, uncles and cousins, and sharing memories and stories with them. And in turn, she was a favorite and so loved by them.

She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Greenville and the Ruth Sunday School class. Clearly though, her greatest joy came from her family and in being a mother and grandmother. She was a loving mother, sister and aunt. She was an extremely proud BaBa, delighting in everything her three grandchildren did, said and shared with her – they were pure joy for her.

