Jewel Johnson, age 94, a resident of Greenville for 66 years, went to heaven on March 9, 2021, at Pine Needle Place.

Graveside services were held at Campground United Methodist Church Cemetery, 2003 Turkey Creek Road, Luverne, on Friday, March 11, at 2 p.m. with Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Reverend Andy Perry, First United Methodist Church Greenville officiating and family friend, Tuffy Rainey memorializing her life.

Survivors include: daughters, Jenny Johnson Finlay, Carolyn Johnson Warziniack (Francis); son, Donald Sanford Johnson; grandson, Stuart Douglas Finlay (Louise); and great-grandson, John Douglas Finlay; and niece, Gloria Richburg Little.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Greenville First United Methodist Church and Campground United Methodist Church.

Online condolences can be made at www.dunklinfh.com.