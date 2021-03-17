JOSEPH ANTHONY HOBBS

Joseph (Joey) Anthony Hobbs, 58, of Greenville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 6, 2021.

Visitation was held on Saturday, March 13, at Dunklin Funeral Home. The family began receiving friends at 1 p.m. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Brother Andy McKeown officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Magnolia Cemetery.

Joseph (Joey) was born on March 13, 1962, in Greenville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Joe B. Hobbs and mother, Sandra Jackson.

He is survived by his partner, Melissa Strops of Greenville, who played an important role in his life; daughter Kelsey Hobbs of Opelika, and son Zachary Hobbs of Greenville.

He is also survived by his sister, Beth (Teddy) Mauch of Greenville; niece Savannah Mauch of Greenville; and nephews Teddy Mauch of Auburn, Ethan Mauch of Deatsville, and Cody Mauch of Greenville; and great nieces, Reagan Mauch and Ryann Lassiter.

He graduated from Greenville High School in 1980. He began his career as a junior Butler County Rescue Squad member, graduated Reid State Technical College Licensed Practical Nurse Program, and graduated George Wallace State Community College Registered Nurse Upward Mobility Program.

He worked as a dedicated, caring and compassionate nurse for L.V. Stabler Memorial Hospital, Butler County Home Health, Central Alabama Home Health, Georgiana Doctor’s Hospital, Baptist Medical Center South, Baptist Pensacola Life Flight, and Jackson Hospital.

During his 39 years of nursing, Joey touched thousands of lives in many ways. He was thankful for the lives he was granted the privilege of caring for during his career. His legacy will impact many healthcare generations to come.

He enjoyed watching Alabama football.

Pallbearers were Dr. Charlie Farah, Dr. Bobby “Chip” Brown, Michael James, Brad Tapley, Jeff Lindsey and Jason Smith.