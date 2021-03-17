Funeral Service for Lorene Lee Kendrick, 87, of Opp, was held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Tommy Dubose officiating. Burial followed at Bushfield cemetery in McKenzie. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday night at the funeral home.

She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Tommy Kendrick; children Dorothy Bennett (Paul), Wanda Vinson (Adam), Lamar Kendrick (Liz), Timmy Kendrick (Brenda), Michele Gibson, Jason Kendrick (Amanda), Dwight Kendrick (Muriel); grandchildren Jason Bennett, Melissa Freeman (Richard), John Lee (Taylor), Justin Little (Tammy), Savannah Little (Brad), Colin Kendrick, Amy Kendrick and Josh Kendrick, Rachel Gibson and Richard Gibson, Breanna Kendrick, Bubba Kendrick, Zack Kendrick, Gabe Kendrick and Garrett Kendrick, Dakota Kendrick and Jacob Kendrick; and nineteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild on the way; sister Elsie Girlinghouse; and her very special caretaker and sister-in-law Myrtle Cotton (Jimmy).

She was preceded in death by her first husband James Ennis Lee; her son Johnny Wayne Lee; and her parents Lafayette Bush and Mary Lou Coker Bush.

Pallbearers were Lamar, Timmy, Jason, and Dwight Kendrick, Rodney Skipper and Richard Freeman.

Mrs. Kendrick loved to garden, watch her cooking shows, and tending to her chickens. She loved sewing and crafting. She enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of New Beginnings Church in Opp. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She will be greatly missed.

Family wants to extend a special thank you to Andalusia Health, Andalusia, Alabama; First Choice Hospice, Elba; and Home Health Care, Opp.