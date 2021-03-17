Mrs. Margaret Moorer Donaldson, age 93, passed away March 9, 2021 in her home in Lapine.

Graveside services were held on Sunday, March 14, at 2 p.m. at Green Hills Cemetery in Troy with Brother Mason Halacker officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing, where everyone could join them for her celebration of life.

Mrs. Donaldson was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas C. Donaldson; parents, Rufus Shanks Moorer and Myrtle Edge Steen; son, Richard Pascual Langford; grandson, Richard Brandon Langford; her brother, R.E. (Buddy) Moorer; and sister, Bonnie M. Cross.

She is survived by her son, Turner Edwin Langford, Jr. (Yolanda) of Ramer, Tenn.; daughters, Katrina Shelton (Greg) of Mt. Olive, Sharon Langford of Lapine; brothers, David S. Moorer (Sarah) of Valdosta, Ga., Daniel E. Moorer of Georgiana; 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandson (5th generation); six nieces; four nephews along with so many wonderful family members and friends.

