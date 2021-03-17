Mrs. Teresa Frances Boutwell, 82, a resident of Greenville, died Saturday, March 6, 2021.

The funeral was held Wednesday, March 10, from the chapel of Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home with Pastor Rick Ousley officiating and Dunklin & Daniels Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Buckaloo Cemetery. Visitation was held one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Boutwell was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Boutwell; her daughter, Emmie Lynch, and her great-granddaughter, Elizabeth Amber Raines.

Mrs. Boutwell is survived by five children, Mickey Boutwell, Mary Whittle, Stella Cobb, Debra Scruggs, and David Boutwell, all of Greenville; thirteen grandchildren, Daniel Whittle, Stacy Raines, Kelly Perdue, Sammy Whittle, Tiffany Lynch, Christopher Cobb, Jennifer Owens, Cindy Scruggs, Larry William Scruggs, Amanda Bice, Angela Bice, Crystal Heartsill, and Eddie Bice; and twenty great-grandchildren.

Pallbearers were Eddie Bice, Nathan Whittle, Gage Lynch, Sammy Whittle, Austin Raines, and Larry W Scruggs.

