Grooms, Austin Blake – Funeral services were held Tuesday, March 15, 2021 from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel at 12 noon. Minister Sherry Miniard, officiated. Burial followed in the Mt. Zion Cemetery, Greenville, AL; Hudson Funeral Service directing.

Austin Blake Grooms was born on Nov. 15, 2000 in Scottsboro, Ala., to Paul Dawson and Tonya Coker. He had a very bright personality and a huge heart.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Mr. William Irvin Coker Sr.; paternal grandfather, Mr. Donald Ray Howard; maternal great grandparents, Mr. Louis Wilburn and Mrs. Mary Sue Parker; paternal great grandmother, Mrs. Billie Jean Dawson, and cousin, William Irvin Coker III.

He leaves to cherish his memories: his father, Paul Dawson; his mother, Tonya Coker; his sisters, Brandy (Deangelo Anderson) Grooms, Brianna Dawson, Billie Jean Dawson and Victoria Dawson; brothers, Dewayne Grooms, Brandon (Kyra) Grooms, David Earl Grooms, Slater Grooms and Paul Dawson Jr.; maternal grandmother, Betty Parker; paternal grandmother, Janie Howard; uncles, William (Jessica) Coker Jr, Terry (Kaila) Coker Sr. and Jeff (Misty Tolbert) Coker, and a host of cousins, friends great aunts and uncles.