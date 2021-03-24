Camellia Long Beards 2021

Butler County’s Camellia Long Beards, a chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, held their annual banquet Friday night, March 19. It was held at the Butler County Fair Gounds and there was speculation that the annual event wouldn’t be held this year due to COVID-19. The event was a huge success with over 200 hundred in attendance for the festivities. Funds raised from the event go for research and conservation but also award scholarships nation-wide. (Ray Van Cor | The Standard)