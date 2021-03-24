Loud music leads to charges

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Fredrick Palmer, 41, from Greenville, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana 2nd, drug paraphernalia, and reckless endangerment on Sunday, March 14.

According to Police Chief Justin Lovvorn at around 8:30 p.m. that evening, a Greenville Police officer noticed a black Dodge Charger playing loud and excessive music on South Street.

The officer attempted to make a traffic stop and the vehicle fled from the officer.

In a press release, Lovvorn stated, “The officer pursued the vehicle for several blocks until it turned into the parking lot of a local business on Oliver Street. The vehicle then attempted to cross over the railroad tracks and became stuck on the tracks. The officer, along with other assisting officers, were then able to place the driver into custody and remove the vehicle off of the railroad tracks without further incident. Officers located marijuana and ecstasy in the vehicle.”

Palmer was issued multiple traffic citations including a loud and excessive noise violation. A passenger in the vehicle was also arrested for outstanding warrants with the Butler County Sheriff’s Office.

Lovvorn added, “The Greenville Police Department would like to remind everyone that we do have a Loud and Excessive Noise Ordinance that includes loud music and unreasonably loud mufflers.

“We will be strictly enforcing this law. Please do not put yourself or others at risk by running from the police for any reason.

“We will always pursue the maximum punishment possible for anyone who would show such an indifference for human life.

“I commend the actions of these officers in apprehending this dangerous individual and keeping anyone else from harm.”