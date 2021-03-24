Mary Alice Nesbit McGee, of Greenville, Alabama, gained her heavenly rewards in the early hours of Valentine’s Day with her loving husband, Steve, bedside holding her hand.

Alice was born May 17, 1940 in Lee County, Georgia to George Albert Nesbit Jr. and Gussie Idelle Sullivan Nesbit, who preceded her in death. She adored her family and was a loving and gracious host to everyone who entered her home, especially at Christmas and during summer vacation. No one joined the family for Christmas Eve without a thoughtful gift and a full stocking awaiting them. She was the host for expansive summer vacations to the beach or mountains for family and friends for over 40 consecutive years. She dearly loved her Lord, her Sunday School Class (Designing Women), and First United Methodist Church and worked diligently for them, especially during her retirement years. Her working years were dedicated to Union Camp Corporation both in Savannah, Georgia and Chapman, Alabama for 40 years.

Besides her parents, Alice was preceded in death by her nephew, Richard Nesbit; in-laws Rev. Lonnie A. and Vera Virginia McGee of Savannah, Georgia; sister-in-law Sondra Evans; brothers­ in-law Walter Evans, Donald Ray Weeks, and Lynn Howard.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children and their families; son Glen Arnsdorff and Marcia Martin of Mobile, Alabama, and granddaughter Heather and Alex Harrelson, great grandchildren Chloe, Adam, and Carlee; granddaughter Holly and Thomas Burke and great-granddaughters Emily, and Allie; son Steve Jr. and LaRita McGee of Wetumpka, Alabama and grandchildren Stephanie McGee, Daniel Summers and his son Kael; daughter Debra and Mark Atwell of Prattville, Alabama, granddaughter Morgan and Grant Davis and great grandson Sam, and grandson Allen Atwell; daughters Angela McGee and Andrea McGee of Newbury Park, California. She is also survived by brothers: George A. III and Nadine Nesbit, their daughter Regina Phipps, her daughter Challis, and Richard’s son Danniel; Calvin and Jane Nesbit and their children Nicholas, Jeffery, Matthew, and Rebecca; David and Brenda Nesbit, their children Paul, Will, and Will’s daughter Natalie. Surviving sisters in-law are Peggy McGee, Linda Weeks, Trudi Howard, and Becky Murphy. Numerous nieces and nephews survive her. Due to current gatherings limitations there will not be a memorial at this time.

