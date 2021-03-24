PATRICK LAMONT HAYS, SR.

Patrick Lamont “Monty” Hays, Sr., age 76, of Fort Deposit, folded his earthly tent and moved into his glorious mansion not built by human hands, on March 18, 2021. He is in the presence of the Lord and no longer has any yesterday’s but only today and forever.

Celebration of life services were held at LifeChange Church in Greenville, on Tuesday, March 23, with visitation from 10-11 a.m. and the service starting at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jason Beiler, Pastor Clark Beiler and Pastor Rick Taylor officiating. Burial followed at Bethel United Methodist Church on Bethel Church Road in Fort Deposit.

Monty was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Patrick Hays, mother, Willa Maxine “Judy” Heartsill, and his step-father, Henry Heartsill.

Monty’s life will forever be cherished in the lives of his loved ones by: his wife, Kathy Hays; his children, Patrick Hays, Jr. of Fort Deposit, Joy (Jason) Beiler of Greenville, Matthew (Emily) Hays of Lapine, Sarah (Tyler) Ellis of Fort Deposit; and the joy of his life, his precious 14 grandchildren: Savannah Medlock, Reagan Hays, Sean Hays, Rebekah Hays, Elizabeth Beiler, Jude Beiler, Lydia Beiler, Taylor Hayes, Austin Hays, Parker Hays, Blake Hays, Hays Ellis, Luke Ellis and Henry Ellis. He is also survived by his sister, Phyllis (John) Strickland of Braggs.

Pallbearers were Chris Brady, Tanner Brady, Bob Dixon, Heath Hendrick, David Lee, and Jimmy Loftin. Honorary Pallbearers were Freddy Loftin, Jimmy Russell and Aaron Taylor.