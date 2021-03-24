Sports action

Greenville High School Tiger baseball pitcher, Christian Hill, is pictured below right, delivers a strike to an Andalusia Bulldog batter on Thursday, March 18. The Tigers lost their game with the Bulldogs 3-1. The Tigers are 12-8 on the season. Pictured above left is McKenzie School Tiger baseball pitcher Eli Blackburn hurling a pitch for a strike against the Red Level Tigers on Friday, March 19. McKenzie would win the game 16-14. Their record for the season is 3-10. Pictured below left is Greenville Middle School JV Lady Tiger Skylar Bates in full windup for one of their three games on Saturday, March 20, at a W.S. Neal JV softball tournament in Brewton. The Lady Tigers went 2-5 for Friday and Saturday. Pictured above right is Lady JV Tiger Lauren Houston in front of a 70-inch screen smart TV. Her mother, Kristy Houston, won the TV during a raffle at the tournament. She was the last person to purchase tickets. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)