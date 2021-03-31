August 25, 1934 – March 21, 2021

Bonnie Sue Ross, age 86, of Pensacola, Fla., passed away peacefully on March 21, 2021. She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, B.E. Ross, and her grandson, Joseph Ross.

She is survived by her children, Paula Ross, Paul Ross, Ron Ross and Rebecca Ross; her grandchildren, Jamie Ross, Johnathan Ross, Mckenna White and Morgan Ross; and a host of kinfolk.

Born in Butler County, Alabama, to Houston and Myrtle Hartley, this sharecropper’s daughter grew up in a large, loving family. Her genteel drawl rarely paused and her elegant hands turned out everything from cornbread to bridesmaid dresses.

She never met a stranger, and could learn a life history simply standing in the checkout line. As a young woman, she lived and worked in Mobile and Staten Island, N.Y., where she recalled offending jazz drummer Gene Krupa by failing to recognize him.

She had the best stories. Bonnie was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was our North Star and Southern bedrock. She will be greatly missed.

Visitation was held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 27, at Cope Funeral Home in Evergreen, with a service at 2 p.m. A private graveside service followed.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity of choice.