Butler County Commission notes from March 9

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

The Butler County Commission held their monthly workshop and business meeting on Tuesday, March 9. All five commissioners were present.

The workshop included items to be discussed during the business meeting and a CDBG COVID-19 grant for Butler County in the amount of 300,000, which did not make the business agenda.

A separate special called meeting was set for Thursday, March 11, at 6 p.m. to formalize funds being requested from the grant.

John Sims was introduced to the commission as the new assistant EMA Director.

After completion of the workshop and a short break the business meeting was called to order.

The commission adopted the agenda and their first order of business was to award Republic Services a three year contract for household garbage pickup. The cost did not change from the previous contract and remained at $22.39 per month.

The commission then approved a resolution to request an opinion from Alabama’s Attorney General concerning negotiating a reduced cost with the low bidder of the Courthouse project, which would add an elevator and two handicap accessible bathrooms with hot water.

Butler County Sheriff Danny Bond’s request to hire two additional part-time employees for right-of-way trash pickup was approved. Bond stated that upon request by the cities of Greenville and Georgiana and the Town of McKenzie, he would provide clean-up within their incorporated limits.

The commission approved an agreement with Avenu Insights & Analytics, LLC. for document processing services for the probate and revenue commissioner offices.

The commission then approved both the ABC license fees for the fiscal year 2021-2022 and the minutes from their Feb. 9 meeting.

EMA Director Josh McDougal then gave updates on federal disaster reimbursement for the flooding event of March 2020, Hurricane Sally, and Hurricane Sally. He also updated the commission on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The commission then approved a plan to increase member contribution rates into the State of Alabama’s retirement system and to change all current and future Tier II employees to Tier 1.

Butler County Engineer Dennis McCall sought and gained acknowledgment from the commission for a $250,000 award from the Rebuild Alabama Annual Grant Program. The award will be used to replace a bridge structure over Pigeon Creek on Peavy Road. The commission also approved for McCall to seek bids for the bridge replacement.

He all sought and was granted approval to make surplus of three John Deere tractors and brush mowers with the road department. They are to be auctioned at JM Wood Auction Company.

The commission then approved payments of the county’s bills and adjourned.