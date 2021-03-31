CARL DOUGLAS WILLIAMS

February 17, 1942 – March 26, 2021

Funeral Service for Carl D. Williams, 79, of McKenzie, were held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, with Bro. Randy Harvill and Bro. Alvin Blackburn officiating. Burial followed at South Butler Cemetery. The family received friends an hour prior to the service. Mr. Williams passed away at his home on Friday.

He is survived by his wife of over 60 years, Wanda Williams; daughter, Rhonda Williams Cooper (Robert); granddaughters, Morgan Cooper and Taylor Cooper; siblings, Minnie Evelyn Lumpkin and James Russell Williams; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Zola B. Williams; sisters, Betty McHenry and Elizabeth Edwards; and brother, Lamar Williams.

Pallbearers were Matt Coghlan, John McGowin, Shannon Scott, Jason Williams, Derrick Williams, and Rene Fischer.

Mr. Williams served in the U.S. Airforce and later ran Williams Produce Company along with his brother, Lamar, in McKenzie for several years. He loved to fish, hunt, and travel with his family. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He enjoyed tending to his horses and goats. He enjoyed yardwork, and tended to the church yard for years. He was a longtime member of McKenzie United Methodist Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to a very special caretaker, Shelia Peavy; and also to Southern Comfort Hospice and Hands on Standard LLC; and all of our family and friends for the prayers, cards sent, and food delivered.