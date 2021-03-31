G’ana names Peagler Interim Police Chief

BY RAY VAN COR

The Greenville Standard

The City of Georgiana has named, Major Jeremy Peagler, an eight year veteran of their Georgiana Police Department, to be the Interim Police Chief.

Former Police Chief Carlton Cook has decided to pursue other opportunities.

A press statement from Georgiana Mayor Frank Betterton stated, “Chief Carlton Cook resigned from serving and protecting the citizens of Georgiana on March 18, 2021.

“His efforts in the community improved the relationship between the police and the citizens of Georgiana.

“The Mayor, City Council and Employees of the City wish him the very best in his future endeavors.

“Major Jeremy Peagler is currently serving as Interim Chief of Police.”

Betterton did not indicate when a formal announcement would be made for naming a new police chief.