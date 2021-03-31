GHS Old Timer’s Game end in 6-6 tie

Former Greenville High School (GHS) Tiger baseball pitcher, Chris Bedgood, is pictured in stride to hurl a pitch at the GHS Old Timer’s game. The game was part of day-long event on Saturday, March 13, which included a baseball camp for youth and concluded with a baseball game between former GHS baseball players. Fun was had by all with stories of yesteryear, camaraderie, food, and general good times. The game, which included recent graduates and some players near the age of 40, ended in a 6-6 tie. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)