County sports action resumes after AEA

County sports FDA volley ball awards

The Fort Dale Academy JV and varsity volleyball teams recently celebrated their season with a meal and an awards ceremony at the Alabama Grill. In her first season as coach, both of Regina Parker’s teams had winning records. The varsity squad record was 9-7, and the JV team went 14-2 including a berth at the state tournament. Pictured for Varsity Volleyball Awards, left to right, are: Sydney Folds (Ace Server and Senior Leadership Award), Claire Campbell (Most Improved Player), Lily Vandyke (Best Offensive Player), Shelby Lawrence (Coaches Award and Senior Leadership Award), and Mackenzie Blackmon (Senior Leadership Award). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)