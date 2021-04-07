DEWEY LANE EADY

Sept. 8, 1935 – April 2, 2021

Funeral Service for Mr. Dewey L. Eady, 85, of Georgiana, was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 5, at Johnson Funeral Home with Brother Tracy Stinson officiating. Burial followed at Milner Cemetery. The family received friends from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday night at the funeral home. Mr. Eady passed away at his home on Friday, April 2.

He is survived by his children, Mary Lois Harrell (Danny), Bonny Sue McGhee, Rocky L. Eady (Debora), Wilson V. Eady, and Loretta Kay Smith (Darrell); nine grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; sister-in-law Elaine Sexton (Randy); and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Annie Mae Eady; grandchild, David Hooks; two sisters and four brothers; and his parents, John Henry Eady and Eunice Blackburn Eady. Pallbearers were family and friends.

Mr. Eady retired from the Alabama National Guard – Army after over 20 years of service. He retired from the City of Georgiana as well as serving as county commissioner for Butler County. He worked as a truck driver for Conecuh County Highway Department for several years.

He was a longtime member of East Chapman Baptist Church. Mr. Eady was an avid supporter of Lucas Racing and the 330 Crew and he spent many nights at the dirt track. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather and will be greatly missed.