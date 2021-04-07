March 8, 1960 – March 28, 2021

Mary Sue Loftis, age 61 of Greenville, went to heaven on March 28, 2021 in her home. She was surrounded by family.

She leaves behind her spouse of 43 years, James Loftis; her daughters, Mandy (Garrett) Luckie, Juanita (Shawn Williams) Capps, and Amy Michelle (Craig) Reaves; sons, Daniel Loftis and James Loftis Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica Loftis, James Loftis III, Lola Miller, Penny Miller, Addison Luckie, Alyssa Luckie, Nolleigh Reaves, and Max Reaves.

Mary Sue’s wishes were to be cremated and her life to be celebrated by her family privately.

Donations may be made in memory of Mary Sue to Safe Harbor or to a charity of your choice.

