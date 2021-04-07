On this day in sports history

BY COLIN “BIG C” MACGUIRE

The Greenville Standard

When you read this college basketball will have a National Champion. The Final Four is Gonzaga vs UCLA. Gonzaga is 30-0. UCLA is 22-9.

Baylor 26-2 vs Houston 27-3. My prediction is Gonzaga beats UCLA. Baylor beats Houston. Baylor beats Gonzaga for the Championship.

I had Alabama and Syracuse in the final four. It would be neat if Gonzaga wins the championship and finish the season at 32-0.

Indiana was the last team to go undefeated, 32-0 in 1976. Gerald Ford was the president. That year Alabama won the SEC in football and basketball. The next time was this year.

Will history repeat itself this year? Gonzaga will be the eighth team to go undefeated since the NCAA tournament began in 1939.

The other seven teams were San Francisco in 1956, North Carolina in 1957, UCLA in 1964, 1967, 1972, and 1973, and Indiana in 1976.

Gonzaga will be eighth team if they win. This article was written at 3:40 Saturday, April 3, 2021.