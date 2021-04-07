May 10, 1939 – March 31, 2021

Mrs. Patricia Webb George, 81, a resident of Greenville, died at her home Wednesday, March 31. A graveside service was held Tuesday, April 6, at 11 a.m. at Magnolia Cemetery, Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mrs. George was preceded in death by her daughter, Tina Oswald; parents, Henry and Mable Webb and sister, Helen Thompson.

She is survived by her husband, Robert L. George; daughter, Cherie Roush; grandson, Patrick Oswald (Brittanie); great-grandson, Jayden Oswald; sister, Elizabeth Crevelling (Robert); and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the Alzheimer Foundation, ASPCA or to the charity of one’s choice.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com