Sept. 28, 1950 – March 29, 2021

Shelia Langford Martin, age 70 of Greenville, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at her residence. Graveside services were held on Thursday, April 1, beginning at 1 p.m. at Magnolia Cemetery with Brother Tom Daniels officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Shelia was preceded in death by her parents, Paul Milton and Donnie Campbell Langford. She is survived by her son, Benjamin Langford Martin; aunt, Betty Adams; along with many cousins.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinfh.com/