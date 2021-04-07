Oct. 22, 1938 – March 26, 2021

Wanda Burt, 82, of Eclectic, passed away March 26, 2021. She was born Oct. 22, 1938.

Visitation was held Wednesday, March 31, from 4-6 p.m. at Linville Memorial Funeral Home. Funeral service was held Thursday, April 1, at 10 am at First Baptist Church of Eclectic with Rev. Britt Green officiating. Graveside service and burial followed at 2 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Cemetery in Greenville, with Linville Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory directing.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Coach Terry E. Burt; parents, Claude Jackson and Jessie Mae Newsome; and brothers, Ronnie Newsome, Buddy Newsome and Harry Newsome. She is survived by her children, Pidge (Russ) Yeager of Austin, Texas, and Teresa (Chuck) Hodge of Auburn; grandchildren, Luke Yeager (Emily), Rebecca Hardtmeier (Mike), Cody Hodge (Cinda), Lilly Johnson (Baylor) and Teri Clark (Jonathan); great grandchildren, Luke, Ellie and Quinn; siblings, Bobby Newsome, Myra Williams, Michael Newsome and Kenny Newsome; and a loving extended family.

She was a long time member of First Baptist Church of Eclectic. Her hobbies were playing Bridge, gardening, and watching high school and college sports. She enjoyed holding babies whenever she could, traveling with friends, and talking about her family.

Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Mt Carmel Cemetery, 111 Stoneroad Drive, Greenville, AL 36037, in care of David Burt in her memory.

Online condolences at www.linvillememorial.com.