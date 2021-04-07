(Corrected obituary)

Oct. 19, 1941 – March 27, 2021

Mr. William Ronald Newton, age 79, of Greenville, passed away on Saturday, March 27. Visitation was held on Thursday, April 1, at Dunklin Funeral Home. The family received friends beginning at 3:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. Graveside services followed at 5 p.m. at Mt. Carmel Primitive Baptist Church with Brother Lane Simmons officiating and Dunklin Funeral Home directing.

Mr. Newton was preceded in death by his parents, Henry Earl and Mabel Newton.

He leaves behind his loving wife of 36 years, Mrs. Edna Newton; sons, Stevie (Kim) Newton and Jarrod (Kim) Newton; daughter, Veronica (Randy) Bozeman; step daughters, Julie (Randy) Hedden and Wanda Owens; sisters, Jean Tutchtone, Janice Lide, and Judy Langford; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Newton was a simple man who loved and provided for his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Online condolences can be made at https://www.dunklinfh.com/