Oct. 22, 1980 – March 28, 2021

Hardaway, Charlie – Funeral services were held Saturday, April 3, from Lomax Hannon Auditorium at 1 p.m. with Bishop Randy Rudolph, officiating. Burial followed in the Deliverance Temple # 4 Church Cemetery, Greenville, with Hudson Funeral Service directing.

Mr. Charlie Hardaway was born October 22, 1980 in Greenville, to Pastor Joanne Webster and to the late Willie Gene McMeans Sr.

Mr. Charlie Hardaway was the Co-Owner of Expensive Tasted Bully Kennels LLC. He was also an employee of the Apple Computer Company. He received Christ in his life on March 28, 2021.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charlie Hardaway Sr., and brother, Jimmy Williams Jr.

He departed his life on March 28, 2021 in Monroeville, Pa.

Mr. Charlie Hardaway leaves to cherish his memories: mother, Pastor JoAnne Webster, Minister Michael Webster, Pensacola, Fla.; sister, Angela Tolliver (Kenny Smith), Highland Home, brothers, Bakaki Henderson, Pensacola, Fla., and Kenneth Odom, Evergreen; and sister, Ruthie Odom, Pensacola, Fla.

Charlie will be missed by a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives, friends, and a special close family member, Laquinda Wright.