June 16, 1939 – April 3, 2021

Hartley, James – Funeral services were held Saturday, April 10, from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel at 1:30 p.m. with Pastor Joseph Feagin, officiating. Burial followed in the Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery, Greenville, with Hudson Funeral Service directing.

Mr. James Hartley Jr. was born June 16, 1939 in Butler County, Ala., to the late James Hartley Sr. and the late Catherine Smith.

Mr. James Hartley worked at Union Camp in Chapman until he retired. He received Christ at an early age. He joined Friendship Baptist Church in Bolling and later joined Little Macedonia Holiness Church in Georgiana, and served as a faithful member.

He was preceded in death by four brothers, Roosevelt Cure, Charles Cure, Eugene Woods and Wilson Woods; and two sisters, Willie Ree Feagin and Frances Turner.

Mr. James Hartley leaves to cherish his memories: one loving daughter, Sandra Thomas (Charles Banks) of Georgiana; sister, Ruth Blackmon of Chicago; and brother, Bonnie Cure of Ft. Walton, Fla.

James will be missed by a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and a special close friend, Dorothy Luckie.