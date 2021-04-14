NELLIE B. HENDERSON

Oct. 12, 1930 – April 3, 2021

Henderson, Nellie B – Funeral services were held Saturday, April 10, from Clara G. Hudson Memorial Chapel at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jimmy Hunter, officiating. Burial followed in the Cook Cemetery, Greenville, with Hudson Funeral Service directing.

Mrs. Nellie Bernice Henderson was born in Ft. Deposit, on Oct. 12, 1930 to the late Mr. Ward and Ella Rudolph Hunter.

She confessed Christ at an early age. She was a member of Temple Gate A.M.E. Zion Church in Ft. Deposit.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fletcher Henderson Sr.; parents; brother, Ward Joe Hunter Jr.; three sisters, Ella D. Hunter, Emma Hunter, and Willie Mae Hunter; three children, Rosie Lee Henderson, Fletcher Henderson Jr., and Sally Marell Henderson; and son-in-law, John Albert Griffin.

She departed this life on Saturday, April 3, at Crowne Health Care in Greenville.

She leaves to cherish her memories: six children, Nellie Ruth Henderson-Griffin, Frank James Henderson, Joe Arthur Henderson, Jessie Malisham Jr., Tommie Lee (Marie McCastle) Henderson, and Pearlie M. Morgan all of Ft. Deposit; a loving and devoted sister, Johnnie M. Goldsmith of Montgomery; a loving and devoted cousin, Willie James Hunter of Selma; 18 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, seven great great grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.