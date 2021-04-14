April 19, 1977 – April 10, 2021

Phillip Bryan Buck, 43, passed away peacefully at his home in Fort Deposit, on April 10. Visitation will be held at Dunklin Funeral Home Wednesday, April 14, from 6-8 p.m. Funeral Services will be Thursday, April 15, at the chapel of Dunklin Funeral Home with Adrian Johnson officiating. Interment will follow at Myrtlewood Cemetery in Fort Deposit.

Bryan is survived by his daughter, Aubrey Buck (John Stuckey) and son, Phillip Christian Buck, of Greenville; grandchildren, Jackson Sims and Grace Stuckey, of Greenville; mother, Lynn Taylor Mitchell, of Greenville; father, Phillip E. Buck, of Fort Deposit; sisters, Blair Buck (Eric Parrish) of McCalla, Mary Evelyn Buck of Greensboro, Laurie Buck of Mobile, Jamie Roberts of Georgiana, and Melody Blizzard (Terry) of Mt. Airy, N.C.

He is also survived by several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.

Active Pallbearers will be Thomas Golson, Greg Hartsell, Chris Lewis, Chris McPherson, Eric Parrish, and John Stuckey. Honorary Pallbearers will be Randy Adams, Jeiel Harper, Zell Hugler, Wayne Lee, Dexter McLendon, Kenneth Paulk and Larry Weldon.

Bryan was employed with Republic Services for 20 years with his last title being Operations Supervisor. He was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a devoted son, the proudest Dad of his two children, Aubrey and Christian and was the greatest BopBop to grandchildren Jackson and Grace. He will be deeply missed by the many friends and family who were so fortunate to have known him.

Flowers will be gladly accepted or donations made to the American Heart Association in his memory.

