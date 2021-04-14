Southside auctions the Rooster

Southside Church of Greenville recently acquired the Dairy Dream building adjacent to their campus. There has been considerable interest expressed regarding the rooster sitting atop the building. Therefore, they have elected to conduct a silent auction open to the community and church members. The starting bid is $1,000. Bid must be received in the church office at 211 King Street, Greenville, AL 30367, by noon Thursday, April 22. Bids must be submitted in a sealed envelope labeled “Chicken Silent Auction Bid.” Include name, bid amount and phone number. The winning bidder will be contacted immediately and will be announced Sunday, April 25.