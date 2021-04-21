Eagles have a busy week

In a joint ceremony on Monday, April 12, Fort Dale Academy paid tribute to their senior softball and baseball players from the classes of 2021 and 2020. Each player received a plaque with a photograph, a signed ball, and goodie bag. Pictured top right from left are: Rachel Whiddon (2021); Shelby Lawrence (2021); Shelby Vickery (2020); Eli Foster (2020); Evan Clark (2020), and Brody Cartwright (2021).

The Fort Dale varsity softball Lady Eagles played Sparta Academy on Monday, May 12, at W.Z. Middleton Field in Evergreen and gave the Warriors of Sparta a 12-1 thumping. The Eagles were led by Rachel Whiddon on the mound who struck out 10 while allowing only two hits and one run. She is pictured bottom right. Whiddon also slammed two home runs and five RBI’s. Cahley Acreman also paced the Eagles with three RBI’s on three hits. The lady Eagles finished up regular season play this week and headed to Meridian, Miss., Monday April 19, to face Russell Christian in a best-of-three first round for the state playoffs. On Tuesday, April, 13, FDA’s varsity boys baseball team played the Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars for their last home game of the season and came away with a 10-9 nail biting win. Eagle Sam Bloodworth had a strong game. He is pictured top right stealing third. He would eventually steal home and score on a passed ball for the go-ahead run. Pictured bottom left, Bloodworth celebrates with teammates (Samuel Lowery, #9, and Brody Cartwright, #10) after closing the game with three strike outs in the top of the 7th. Clay Benson who pitched the first five innings was awarded the win. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)