Gordon to play for the Lady Golden Bears

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

Georgiana School Lady Panther varsity basketball star player Tenasia Gordon signed a letter of intent to play basketball for the Miles College Lady Golden Bears on Wednesday, April 14, in the presence of her family, friends, coaches and teachers.

Gordon said, “I’m very excited and I want to thank God for giving me the opportunity. I also want to thank all my family and coaches for supporting me throughout my basketball career in high school.”

Kirk Norris, Georgiana School’s head basketball coach of varsity boys and girls said, “I’m extremely proud of her. She is going to a Division II school which is a huge accomplishment.”

He added, “I’m happy for her and her family and I hope she takes this opportunity and continues on to bigger and better things.”

Speaking of her basketball career at Georgiana, Norris said Gordon had been playing varsity since she was in the seventh grade. “She has gotten better every year and was a big reason the girls varsity basketball team made it to the Elite 8 this year in the AHSAA playoffs,” he said.

He stated she led Georgiana, which had a team with five seniors, in scoring and was the lead rebounder.

Gordon is the first girls’ varsity player to sign a scholarship since 2015. Tyanna Perkins was that player and she now the assistant coach for girls’ basketball at Georgiana.

Miles College, founded in 1898, is a liberal arts institution located in metropolitan Birmingham within the corporate limits of the City of Fairfield and is associated with the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church.

Designated as a member of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU), it is a science, technology, engineering and mathematics higher learning institution.

The college is one of only 39 HBCUs to have the designation of a United Negro College Fund institution and competes in the NCAA Division II’s Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

Gordon plans to study business management and is receiving a full scholarship.