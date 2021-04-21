The “Grateful for Greenville” mural is now complete. Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce (GACOC) Executive Director Tracy Salter said, “GACOC secured its first ever grant in 2021 to fund this project and we’re so excited about this beautiful masterpiece that Michelle Black with A Color Affair Muralist designed and brought to life on the wall of Meadows & Co. located in Downtown Greenville.”

Sometime soon the GACOC plans an unveiling ceremony with the mural grant sponsor, Mid South RC&D Council, the GACOC, muralist Michelle Black, contributing artists: Kayla Small, Nicole Jones, Abrianna Burt and Lillian Ingram, and building owners Payne and Howard Meadows. Salter also Said, “T-Shirts representing this gorgeous design will be available at the Greenville Area Chamber of Commerce very soon!” (Bruce Branum | The Standard)