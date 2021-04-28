May 22, 1932 – April 18, 2021

Graveside service for David William McInvale was held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 22, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Edward Robinson officiating. Mr. McInvale passed away on Sunday, April 18, at the age of 88.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Shirley Young McInvale, and his parents, Frank and Myrtle McInvale.

David was always working at odd jobs as a teenager. After high school, he joined the Navy and after four years of service, he honorably discharged. He then went to work for Colonial Baking Co. in Greenville and Evergreen for 40 years until he retired. After getting bored he started MAc’s Mowing Service – a lawn service he ran for 15 years.

He is survived by three sons, Gary McInvale of Evergreen, Dale “Tubby” and Ruth McInvale of Midland, Texas, and Joe and Gina Sanchez-McInvale of Gulf Breeze, Fla.; grandsons, Jake McInvale and Heather Bradley of Montevallo, Taylor McInvale of Midland, Texas, Jeremy Bradford, and Brandon Shelton of Colorado; and great-grandsons, Braden and Braxton Shelton, of Midland Texas, and Jay Bradford and Dillon Bradford of Midland, Texas.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bower Memorial Baptist Church – Evergreen.