Eagles varsity baseball closes season with a win

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles varsity baseball team finished up their season with a 7-6 win against Crenshaw Christian Academy Cougars on Thursday, April 22. Sam Bloodworth (pictured at right in full stride pitching) was awarded the win and pitched a complete game, striking out eight. He also had a strong night at the plate including a triple and two RBI’s. Also seeing success at the plate were Stephen Waggoner (pictured above turning a 4-6-3 double play) with a double, Noah Pickens with two RBI’s, and Clay Benson, Brody Cartwright, Garrett Simmons with a RBI each. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)