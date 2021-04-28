Eagle’s varsity soccer season ends on positive note

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles varsity girls’ soccer team ended their season Thursday night, April 22, with a 1-3 semifinal loss to Lee Scott Academy at the Emory Folmar soccer complex in Montgomery. Senior Sydney Folds (pictured above right) scored the lone goal. The girls’ regular season record was 4 – 5. They secured a home field advantage for the first round of the playoffs after defeating the Springwood School of Lanett Wildcats 1-0 on a penalty kick by Leah Davis after Kate Slagley was fouled in the box.

Alvarez

The Fort Dale Academy Eagles varsity boys’ soccer team fell to Lee-Scott Academy 2-3 at home during the first round of the AISA playoffs. Alan Alvarez (pictured right) scored within five minutes of the opening half. The second goal came from an exciting header by senior Lane Cater. The boys ended their regular season with 4 – 6 record. They advanced to the playoffs by beating the Morgan Academy Senators 3-1. Alvarez scored all three goals in that game. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard))