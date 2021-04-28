FLOYD ALEXANDER HEATH

Dec. 01, 1944 – April 18, 2021

Retired Chief Petty Officer Floyd Heath (76) from Honoraville, passed away on April 18. Floyd was born on Dec. 1, 1944 in Tuskegee. He grew up in Montgomery until he joined the Navy at 17 years old. Floyd retired from the Navy after 20 years of service and moved to Polk County, Fla. He went on to retire from the Polk County School Board and settled down to enjoy retirement in Honoraville.

He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Heath; mother, Esther Locke; sister, Patricia Davis; and two brothers, Franklin Heath and Steve Locke.

He is survived by his wife, Nita; two daughters, Alicia (Damon) Messer of Greenville, and Anita (Matt) Merritt of Honoraville; two sons, Charles Heath of Houlton, Maine and Martin (Tonia) Heath of Greenville; brothers, Lee (Jo) Heath of Lapine, Hiram Driggers of Lakeland, Fla., and Jimmy Driggers of Pace, Fla.; sisters, Sue Spivey of Pace, Fla., Mary Bennett of Andalusia, and Barbara (Don) Sessions of North Carolina, 15 grandchildren, five great grandchildren with #6 due in June and MANY nieces and nephews.