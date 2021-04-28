Property tax auction goes online May 11

BY BRUCE BRANUM

The Greenville Standard

On Tuesday, May 11, the Butler County Revenue Commission Office will begin collection of delinquent property taxes through an online auction.

Revenue Commissioner Deborah Crews stated her office no longer has to advertise the list of delinquent properties in a newspaper and her office will be using the website www.govease.com for the auction process.

To view properties on the delinquent list, you can visit www.butlercountyal.com or www.govease.com or they can be viewed outside the Revenue Commissioners door in the Butler County Courthouse.

In order to bid on properties, you will have to register with www.goveease.com.

Crews explained the process will ease the burden on the county and her office for managing auction funds and property listings. The county will no longer have to transfer the property holder in their records to the winning bidder.

A tax lien sold at auction means the winning bidder must pay all taxes, interest penalties, fees, and costs due on the property.

The winning bid will go to the person who bids the lowest interest rate on the amount required to be paid to redeem the property from the sale.

Rate bids can’t exceed 12 percent and can be made at one percent increments.

A tax lien record will be kept on the property and after three years the winning bidder will have the option to foreclose on the property after paying all taxes and lien holders.