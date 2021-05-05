Sept. 21, 1946 – April 24, 2021

Mrs. BJ Wilson Miner, 74 a resident of Milton, Fla. and former resident of Greenville, died at her home on Saturday, April 24. The funeral service was held Saturday, May 1, at 11 a.m. at Southside Baptist Church with Brother Herbert Brown and Dunklin Funeral Home directing. Burial followed at Awin Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation was one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Miner was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Francis Miner, Sr.; parents, William Wiley Wilson and Hattie Lou Bodiford Wilson; and sister, Patricia Ann Wilson Philpot.

She is survived by her daughter, Nadine Lynn Miner; son, Robert Francis Miner, Jr; grandchildren, Devon, Avery and Bennett Miner; brothers, William Larry Wilson (Cindy) and Terry Wayne Wilson (Janet) and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

For online condolences, please visit www.dunklinfh.com