FDA pee wee soccer off and running

Second grader Charles Reynolds (dribbling left) and his teammate Cole Braden move the ball down field in a recent Saturday morning soccer game. Fort Dale Academy’s new 6-week intramural soccer program features teams from 1st, 2nd-3rd, and 4th-6th grades and will continue through May 15. Varsity soccer player Emma Lee DeShields (back left) and her teammates function as referees, and parents such as David Scott (back middle) serve as coaches. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)