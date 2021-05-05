My Cancer Hero 5K always a winner

On Saturday, May 1, event attendees of Abby Ballew’s State Farm Insurance My Cancer Hero 5K Run/

Walk enjoyed a slightly cool morning in their support of cancer research. There were 76 registrants for the event. Some walked, some jogged, and a few brave souls just broke out from the start in an outright sprint. It was fun day for all participants and much comradery was shared by all. Ballew stated this was the most outstanding year with 70 names placed on participant T-shirts. Ann Judah, at the Camellia City Bakery, had pancakes waiting for contestants. David Taylor, with the Alabama National Guard, provided breakfasts from Hardees. Pictured above at the starting line, from left, are, Logan Skipper, Bryant Ballew (who placed second overall), Julia Ballew, and Ava Gardner. Pictured at right, Taylor instructs Quinn Sexton, Kate Ballew, and Maddie Sikes on the basics of jump rope. Pictured bottom right, Kate Slagley outpaces her father, Brandon, to the finish line. Kate was the first female runner to cross the finish line. (Bruce Branum | The Standard)