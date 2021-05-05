Oct. 12, 1939 – April 24, 2021

Funeral Service for Mr. Royce Braxton Black, 81, of Greenville, was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 27, at Johnson Funeral Home with Rev. Mike Holcombe officiating. Burial followed at Providence Cemetery. The family received friends from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday. Mr. Black passed away Saturday in Greenville.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Pauline Black; children Randy Black (Jill), Tammy Milton (Keith); grandchildren Shae Hartley (Daniel), Brianne Broadway (Eric), Channing Black, Steven Milton, Rachel Davis (Micah), and Haley Basham (Ryan); 11 great-grandchildren, Braxton Hartley, Ryleigh Grace Hartley, Reese Hartley, Brody Broadway, Briar Broadway, Jalen Milton, Nadalyn Milton, Harper Milton, Jocelynn Davis, Gavin Davis, Royce Basham, and one on the way; two sisters, Janice Strickland and Annette Kelley; and several nieces and nephews and friends.

Mr. Black was preceded in death by his parents, Heamon and Arkie Black.

Pallbearers were Daniel and Braxton Hartley, Eric Broadway, Steven Milton, Ryan Basham, Micah Davis, and Mike George.

Mr. Black simply loved to work. He spent most of his life working as a mechanic, and in his later years became a chicken farmer. He was always busy doing something. He had a great sense of humor, loved to help and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved to spend time with his grandbabies. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.