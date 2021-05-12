Feb. 2, 1935 – May 3, 2021

It is with great sadness that the family of Mrs. Betty Jean Wood announces her passing on May 3. Surrounded by family, she departed this worldly planet to join her daughter, granddaughter, and parents in Heaven. No more sadness and no more pain will her sweet body endure.

Ms. Betty Jean was a member of Randall’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Scottsboro, where she attended as often as her health allowed. Her husband and best friend, Mr. Harry Wood, would attend on those Sundays that Ms. Betty Jean could not make it to Sunday service.

She was a remarkable lady who loved anything arts and crafts, traveling and doing for others. Prior to her declining health, there was not a week that went by that upwards of 20 people enjoyed a hot, home-cooked meal right in her kitchen. No one left hungry or sad. Her house was always filled with love and laughter where everyone was welcome and treated like family. More recently, the staff at 50 Taters were providers of many meals for Mr. Harry and Ms. Betty Jean, where she loved to eat and loved the staff just like they all were one of her own.

Ms. Betty is survived by her husband, Harry Wood. They were married for a total of 42 wonderful years.

She is also survived by sister, Nancy Rose (James) Gregory; stepson, David (Cara) Wood; Stepson, Curtis Wood; stepdaughter, Kay Wood; granddaughter, Betina (Jordan) Webb; grandson, Scott (Leslie) Webb; granddaughter, Erin (Jerwin) Velo; granddaughter, Anna Wood; nephew, Steve (Emma Dean) Beaird; nephew, Bruce Beaird; niece, Amanda (Corey) Caves Solata; nephew, Jarret Stover; great grandchildren, Asa and Ana Rae Velo; Great Niece, Natalie Beaird; great Niece, Alle Stover; great niece Leah Stover, Great Nephew, Bowen Caves, and great nephew, Wilder Caves. She is also survived by two great grandchildren and a multitude of cousins, and many, many friends.

Ms. Betty Jean is preceded in death by her daughter, Nancy Doretha Allison Webb (Chee Chee); Granddaughter, Jessica Allison Webb; Mother, Winnie Green Sumner; Stepfather, Jeff Sumner; Sister, Lola Scott Beaird; Brother, Paul David Sumner; Brother-in-law, Elbert Beaird; Grandfather, James Worth Green; Grandmother, Nancy Martelia Green, and Great Nephew, Dawson Beaird; and host of many dear cousins, aunts and uncles.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Scottsboro Funeral Home. Visitation will begin at noon on Wednesday, May 5, 2021. Immediately following visitation, the funeral will commence at 2:00 PM. Pall Bearers are Porky Holder, Scott Newby, Charles Killough, Jarret Stover, James Hunt Green, and Jeremy Hughes. Burial will be at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens in Hollywood, Alabama. Reverend Michael Carver will be officiating the service with opening prayers made by Mr. David Wood and closing prayer by Mr. James Gregory.