FDA tennis teams hold awards banquet

The Fort Dale Tennis teams recently held their awards banquet Tuesday, April 27, at The Lodge at Sherling Lake. Coach Jennie Hamilton recapped their successful season, distributed awards, and inspired the team with visions of next season.

FDA Boys tennis awards L-R: Gus French (Breakout Player Award), Joseph Ealum (Emerging Player Award), Nate Richardson (Team Captain and Spirit of Fort Dale Tennis Award), Caleb Rogers (Net Beast Award), and Brody Stringer (1st Seed Award). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)

Girls tennis awards L-R: Mary Virginia Meadows (Breakout Player Award), Anna Son (Spirit of Fort Dale Tennis Award), Claire Hutson (Team Captain and Net Beast Award), Maire Scott (1st Seed Award), and Rosie Rogers (Emerging Player Award). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)

