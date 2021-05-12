Lady Eagles bow out of AISA State Tournament

The Fort Dale Academy Lady Eagles made a run at the AISA 3A state softball title at Lagoon Park on Friday, May 7. Junior shortstop Cahley Acreman got on base eight of her 10 at-bats during their three games in the double elimination tournament, racking up four singles, two triples, and a homerun. Fort Dale handily beat Springwood School 12-0 in game two before losing to Glenwood 2-10 in game three. Bessemer Academy defeated Clarke Prep in the final game Saturday to win the championship. Sophomore catcher Lily Vandike defends the plate in a heart-breaking 5-6 loss to Pike Liberal Arts School in game one.