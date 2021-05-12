Lady Eagles receive basketball team awards

The Fort Dale Academy girls’ varsity and JV basketball teams recently held their awards ceremony Sunday, May 2, during a cookout at the McNaughton Farm. After sharing season accomplishments and memories and presenting awards and thanks, Coach Regina Parker outlined plans for summer camps and workouts and goals for next year. (your choice of captions )

Varsity Awards L-R: Avery Royal (Scholar Athlete Award), Jamie Pickens (Coaches Award, Senior Team Captain, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spirit Award), Cahley Acreman (Most Valuable Offensive and Defensive Player), Kinley Woodard (Eagle Award), and Rachel Whiddon (Senior Team Captain, Most Blocks, and Leading Rebounder). (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)

Varsity Team

Front row L-R: Manager Maddie Grace Sikes,Alli Butts, Anna Claire Thomas, Madison Freeman, Brinkley Long, Annah Parker Little, and FCA Women’s Ministry Director Jami Sikes. Second row L-R: Eden Skipper, Cahley Acreman (Most Valuable Offensive and Defensive Player), Coach Regina Parker, Jamie Pickens (Coaches Award, Senior Team Captain, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Spirit Award), Manager Shelby Lawrence, and Kinley Woodard (Eagle Award). Top row L-R: Maire Scott, Lily Vandyke, Rachel Whiddon (Senior Team Captain, Most Blocks, and Leading Rebounder), Avery Royal (Scholar Athlete Award), and Caden McNaughton. (Kathy Pickens | The Standard)