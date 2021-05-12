July 16, 1968 – April 30, 2021

Mrs. Tawana Lee Long Hollyhand, age 52, passed away Friday, April 30, at Baptist South Medical Center in Montgomery. The family received friends on Tuesday, May 4, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Dunklin Funeral Home. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 5, at 11 a.m. at the Dunklin Funeral Home Chapel with Brother Ricky Crysell officiating.

Tawana was born July 16, 1968 in Knoxville, Tenn. Her family moved here when Allied Manufacturing moved to Greenville where she remained until her death. She was a member of the Greenville High School Class of 1987 and attended Southern Technical College where she received an Associate Degree in General Business Administration. She served as business manager for C&H Outdoor Services, their family business. She also worked many years for Cambridge Designs, ASC Construction Equipment and Terrell Enterprises.

Tawana loved all animals from dogs to turtles and had a bleeding heart where animals were concerned. This love was only surpassed by her love for her extended family who affectionally called her “Momma T”. Her heartfelt deeds of love for her family and friends were constant and countless and she rarely said no to their needs.

Tawana was well known and loved for her holiday lawn decorations which delighted her because it made so many others happy. She loved hosting her family and friends at their home in Greenville and at their Goldsmith River House. She loved her Tennessee Vols, holidays, gardening and collecting cat figurines.

Tawana was preceded in death by her father, David A. Long; her stepfather, Carlon Ray Smith; and her father-in-law Wallace Hollyhand.

She is survived by her husband of almost 21 years, Chris Hollyhand; son, Derrick Tad Long of Greenville; daughter, Alyce Drae Hollyhand of Greenville; her mother, Linda Smith of Lowndesboro; brothers, Todd Long and Brett Long of Greenville; her niece, Santana Long; great-nephew, Jaxon Henderson; great-nieces, Emilee Long and Luci Belle Taylor of Greenville; mother-in-law, Bernice Hollyhand of Tuscaloosa; godchildren, Saniah Springer, Kyleigh Smith, and Greyson Smith; special friends, Josh and Wendy Middleton, Taylor and Tosh Middleton, Randall and Leslie Rogers, Beth Huggins, Julie Swann, Tom and Jan Newton, Sue Arnold, David and Mary Alice Burt, and Hal and Deedra Benson.

In honor of Tawana’s passion for caring for children, the family requests that, in lieu of flowers, contributions be made in her memory to Safe Harbor, P.O. Box 1020, Greenville, AL 36037.

