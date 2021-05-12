Nov. 12, 1941 – May 2, 2021

Mr. Wilbert Kendrick Bolding, 79, a resident of Greenville, passed away peacefully in his home on Sunday, May 2.

Mr. Bolding proudly served his country with the United States Army Reserves for several years. He spent most of his life working in the timber business until an injury forced him to look for a new line of work. He once owned Alice’s Country Club in Brantley and also worked on off-shore oil rigs. He was an adventurous soul who loved spending time outdoors where he indulged in activities like hunting and fishing. He was also a bit of a comedian and loved to make people laugh. His children and grandchildren can easily quote his favorite joke: “I had a dog, his name was Ring. To his tail I tied a string. Pull the string, close the hole, run little Ring with a tight butthole.”

Above all, there was nothing Mr. Bolding loved more than his family. He was a devoted father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. Times spent cooking for his family were some of the best in his life. He absolutely adored spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. His family was his world and they loved him just as much. He will be sorely missed by all of them.

Mr. Bolding was preceded in death by his daughter, Eva Faye Bass; parents, Edgar & Eva McCarthy Bolding; and three siblings.

He is survived by his three children, Donna (Mark) Lowery, James (Lisa) Bolding, and Eric (Bonnie) Bolding; ten grandchildren, Alishia (Bobby) Brooks, Tonya Boswell, Will Bolding, Ashley (Matt) Shirley, Tiffany (David) Albert, Jasmine (T.J.) Merritt, Chris (Elizabeth) Bolding, Lindsay (Chris) Bailey, Corey (Amber) Lowery, and Cammie Bolding; twenty-two great-grandchildren, Austin and Bobby Brooks, Johnny Lee Pitts, Kayleigh Bolding, Kenny and Allison Shirley, Trip and Jaxon Albert, Brayden White, Allie, Bella, and Annie Merritt, Mason and Carson Bolding, Bentley, Ava, and Collin Gibson, Bentley and Blakely Lowery, and Jaxson, Bryleigh, and Camden Bolding; and his sister, Linda Sue Williams.

The family will hold a memorial service at a later time.