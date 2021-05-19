American Legion recognizes Delegates for 2020 and 2021

SPECIAL TO THE STANDARD

At the May meeting of Post 24 the delegates from local high schools to the state level Boy’s and Girl’s State were recognized.

Alabama Boys State is one of the highest honors granted to Alabama students. Students from across the state are chosen based on their demonstration of leadership, hard work, strong morals, and motivation in school and community activities.

Boys State week is a full and active week held on the campus of The University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa from July 11-17, 2021.

At Boys State, student delegates will find the opportunity to build new friendships, participate in a mock government, and hear from and meet a diverse array of Alabama leaders such as Congressmen, state elected officials, business leaders, civic leaders, and others.

Delegates will have the opportunity to join interest groups that focus on their individual areas of interest such as law school, fire college, law enforcement academy, aerospace academy, lobbyists, city government, county government, constitutional convention, engineer/computer academy, and environmental interest group.

Delegates will also have activity time during which they can participate in recreational activities such as basketball, volleyball, softball, soccer, academic bowl, etc.

At Girl’s State, young women learn and develop leadership skills, confidence and action-based understanding of the government process giving young women a lasting foundation for success, both personally and professionally.

The American Legion believes that educating youth about the basic ideals and principles of government will help ensure the survival of our democracy.

ALA Girls State is a unique and exciting government-in-action learning program in which American Legion Auxiliary members guide young women to become knowledgeable stewards of freedom, democracy and patriotic citizens. Alabama Girl’s State will be held June 6-11, 2021.

During the COVID-19 pandemic the 2020 candidates were unable to attend due to gathering restrictions. However, the 2020 candidates will be able to attend during the 2021 event.

The candidates from 2020 are Riley Boutwell (BS) and Jordan Neese (GS) from Greenville High School, William Johnson (BS) and Sara Watford (GS) from McKenzie High School, and Nathaniel Richardson (BS) and Virginia Coker (GS) from Fort Dale Academy.

The candidates from 2021 are Kiah Shealy (BS) and Jessica Longmire (GS) from Greenville High School, Mason Browder (BS) and Brantley Faith Burleson (GS) from McKenzie High School, Caden Studstill (BS) from Georgiana School, and Samuel Lowery (BS) and Emma Lee DeShields (GS) from Fort Dale Academy